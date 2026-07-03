Maintain Heat And Scattered Storms This Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- We have a Heat Advisory once again today with scattered storms taking place this afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures heat right back up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon as feels like temperatures range between 105-110. A few isolated storms will also start around noon/1pm and become more scattered as we continue through the afternoon before eventually winding down by the evening. Stronger storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT: A stray shower or storm possible early but otherwise look for a few passing clouds for the rest of the night. Lows dropping down near 74.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: As the main High Pressure that kept us dry and very hot earlier this week continues to weaken and move to the northeast, isolated afternoon thunderstorms will continue to become the new normal. The good news is that most of the area should stay drier with only isolated storm chances on 4th of July Saturday compared to slightly more scattered chances going into Sunday and Monday. Highs will also drop down back to average in the low 90s as we start next week.