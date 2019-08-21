Man accused of home repair fraud in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man was accused of not repairing a home in Monroe County.

Steven Baker, 39, was arrested Wednesday.

He’s charged with one count of home repair fraud.

Monroe County investigators declined to release any information on the arrest, citing an on-going investigation.

Justice Court documents showed the victim filed an affidavit against Baker.

The victim said he and Baker entered into an agreement on July 15 but no work was done on the home repair.

Baker remains in jail.