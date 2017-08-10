Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Wife In Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is found walking down a Calhoun County road and now her estranged husband is in jail.

Benjamin Lee Ferguson, 40, is charged with kidnapping, domestic simple assault, and grand larceny.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says a passerby found the victim walking just off County Road 282 on Wednesday, just north of Bruce.

She told deputies that her husband assaulted her, forced her into her own car and drove off.

The victim says she tried to escape and that Ferguson hit her again. She was able to get out of the vehicle and he drove away.

Deputies found Ferguson in her car later on and arrested him.

Pollan says the victim has a protection order against Ferguson in the state of Tennessee.