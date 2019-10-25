Man accused of knowingly giving someone an STD

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of giving another person a sexually transmitted disease.

Stephen Flood, 34, was charged with knowingly giving another person HIV.

Lowndes County detectives said a report was filed in September after Flood allegedly had sex with the victim.

The victim told deputies that Flood never spoke about having HIV. Test results came back this week and that’s when Flood was arrested.

His bond has not been set.

If Flood is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.