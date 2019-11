STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing charges after allegedly threatening law enforcement and the public online.

Darron Grayer, 28, was charged with retaliation against a public servant or witness.

Starkville police said Grayer posted a video and threats to hurt law enforcement and Starkville residents on social media.

Grayer is at Oktibbeha County Jail on a $250,000 bond.