Man arrested after a burglary investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been arrested after a burglary investigation in Tupelo.

Matthew Calise was charged with Burglary of a Building.

According to Tupelo Police, officers responded to Robins Street on June 26 after an unknown male had been found inside a detached enclosed garage without the homeowner’s permission.

A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area, and he was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

Calise was given a $10,000 bond.

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