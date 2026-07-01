Man arrested after a burglary investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been arrested after a burglary investigation in Tupelo.
Matthew Calise was charged with Burglary of a Building.
According to Tupelo Police, officers responded to Robins Street on June 26 after an unknown male had been found inside a detached enclosed garage without the homeowner’s permission.
A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area, and he was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges.
Calise was given a $10,000 bond.