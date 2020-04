COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of shooting a house.

Davonta Wells, 33, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers were called to the 200 Block of Byrnes Circle about shots fired.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the shooting happened about 4 a.m on Wednesday.

Shelton said a domestic situation led to the gunfire.

Wells turned himself into investigators Wednesday.

As of this afternoon, he remained in jail.