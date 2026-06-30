Man arrested for vehicle burglary incident at a restaurant in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on a Tupelo man after a burglary incident on North Gloster Street.

On June 23rd, Tupelo police responded to Lost Pizza Company in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. A victim told officers that property was missing from the vehicle.

A witness also gave police a description of the suspect.

Police located the suspect nearby and arrested Javaun Wells.

Wells is charged with one count of burglary of a vehicle.

Wells is to be held on a 10-thousand-dollar bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.