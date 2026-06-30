Man arrested for vehicle burglary incident at a restaurant in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on a Tupelo man after a burglary incident on North Gloster Street.
On June 23rd, Tupelo police responded to Lost Pizza Company in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. A victim told officers that property was missing from the vehicle.
A witness also gave police a description of the suspect.
Police located the suspect nearby and arrested Javaun Wells.
Wells is charged with one count of burglary of a vehicle.
Wells is to be held on a 10-thousand-dollar bond.