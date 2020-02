MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man faced assault charges after a woman was allegedly pushed out of a moving car.

Wesley Hacker, 37, of Smithville, was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence.

Witnesses alleged the woman was pushed out of a car near Hatley.

The woman was then taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory for her injuries.

Hacker’s bond was set at $75,000.