Man attacked during drug transaction in Vicksburg: police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Vicksburg police are investigating after they said a man was attacked during an illegal drug transaction.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Halls Ferry Road around 9:30 pm on June 11, 2026.

According to police, the victim arranged to meet with several individuals to purchase drugs. Investigators said the victim’s wallet was taken by one of the suspects before he was assaulted. The suspects then fled the area.

Police believe the incident was not a random act of violence. The victim received minor injuries, including abrasions to his wrists, head, and ear.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X