STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning fight led to the arrest of a Macon man in Starkville.

Taylor Conner, 25, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and disorder conduct.

Starkville Police Department said they were called about a fight at Collegiate Heights just after one this morning. Taylor allegedly left the apartment as deputies were responding.

Officers tried to stop the car and Taylor ran.

He was then taken into custody without incident.