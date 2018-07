LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man that was just released from prison finds himself behind bars again.

Terry Williams, 53, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Deputies say Williams was released from prison two weeks ago for the same crime.

He was given a $5,000 bond.

Williams was convicted of Sexual Battery in Lowndes County in the late 1980’s.