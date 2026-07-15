Man charged with aggravated assault in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, Lee County deputies responded to County Road 1351.

Officers made contact with the person who reported they had been assaulted before the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

The alleged suspect, Arron Hall, was spotted on a trail camera in the Eggville Community.

Law enforcement issued a warrant for Hall, and he was arrested on Wednesday morning, around 9:00 am, on County Road 1351.

Hall is charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

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