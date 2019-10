STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A string of recent car break-ins in Starkville led to a stolen gun arrest.

Travrise Smith, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen gun.

The gun had been reported stolen after a car was broken into on Park Circle.

In September, Starkville PD said almost all car burglaries reported during the month were targets of opportunity because of car doors being unlocked.