Man dies after being trapped under farming equipment in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man died after the Coahoma County Fire Department in Mississippi said they found him trapped underneath farm equipment on Tuesday evening, November 11.

First responders from several agencies responded the the area of Moon Lake Road, a little after 4:30 pm.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man trapped under farm equipment, suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries.

Crews worked to free the victim, but he died at the scene.

The county coroner’s office is handling the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.