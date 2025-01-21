Man faces arson charges in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man has been accused of setting fire to the home of his estranged wife.

Steve Hunt was charged with arson.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said the fire happened this past Friday, January 17.

Through their investigation, deputies and the State Fire Marshal believe Hunt was at the home when the fire started.

He’s also accused of violating a protection order.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The bond for Hunt was denied.

He remains in the Winston County Jail.

