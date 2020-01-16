Man facing drug charge in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Alert deputies who noticed that something didn’t look right leads to the arrest of the man.

Robert Oswalt was charged with Felony Possession of Meth and breaking into a machine or coin-operated device.

Webster County investigators said they noticed Oswalt’s vehicle near a closed business.

Deputies said they saw an air compressor at the businesses had been messed with.

After searching his vehicle, deputies charge arrested him for possession of meth.

Bond has not yet been set.