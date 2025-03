Man facing two felony charges in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies with the Winston County Sheriff’s office arrested Rayshun Veasley.

Veasley was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Justice Court Judge Beck set Veasley’s bond at $10,000.

