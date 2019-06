LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama man convicted of a child sex crime was sentenced Wednesday.

John Mark Sullivan received 15 years for the crime of sexual abuse of a child, less than 12 years of age.

He was found guilty by a Lamar County jury last month.

The investigation started in 2016 after a report was filed. The Department of Human Resources also helped with the case.