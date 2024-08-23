Man turns himself in for child pornography

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man is facing child pornography charges in Lee County.

Charles Lee Smith, 38, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says Smith voluntarily came to the sheriff’s department and requested to speak to an investigator.

Smith reportedly told the detective he had been viewing child sexual abuse material.

He also brought electronic devices with him that had child pornography on them.

Johnson says Smith told deputies he was under investigation for touching a child for lustful purposes in another jurisdiction.

Smith remains in jail and is awaiting a court appearance.