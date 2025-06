Man wanted for felony charges now in custody in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA.. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, June 4, at around 1:00 pm, U.S. Marshals Task Force took Reginald Small into custody in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Small had active warrants with the Winona Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Small is also facing felony charges in Winona, and he was the subject of a manhunt in Carroll County last month.

He is being extradited to Winona.

