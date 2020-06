COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have asked for your help finding the man accused of assaulting a hotel employee.

Investigators believed Willie Robinson, of Artesia, hit the employee after complaints of someone knocking on hotel doors.

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 45, last month.

CPD said the employee was treated for their injuries.

If you know where Robinson man is — call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.