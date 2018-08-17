Manafort trial verdict unlikely Friday

A verdict appears unlikely in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Friday, after the jury passed a note to the judge indicating one juror wanted to end their deliberation session by 5 p.m. Friday, CBS News’ Nicole Sganga reports. That would mean two full days of deliberation without a verdict.

The jury is expected to reconvene at 4:50 p.m. Friday to discuss when they will resume deliberations on Monday. The trial has been ongoing for three weeks.

The lack of a verdict thus far comes after the jury on Thursday asked Judge T.S. Ellis to redefine “reasonable doubt.” On Friday, Ellis said he would not be releasing the names of the jurors, citing a concern for their safety after he himself has faced “threats.”

Manafort faces 18 counts — five counts related to false income tax returns, four counts of failing to file foreign bank account reports, four counts of bank fraud and five counts of bank fraud conspiracy. The government alleges Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in income and falsified records to enrich himself and live a life of luxury.

Manafort returns to jail for the weekend, as he has been spending his time during the trial there.

Earlier in the day, the president described what is happening to Manafort as “sad.”

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing told reporters outside the courthouse that was a “great comment.”

“Mr. Manafort appreciates the support of the president,” he added.

On Friday, Mr. Trump declined to speak about whether he would consider a pardon for Manafort.

The Manafort trial is the first stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.