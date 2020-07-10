Manhunt Over, Baldwyn Murder Suspect Arrested

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in the homicide of a woman in Baldwyn is captured seven days after the crime.

Gary Scotty McDonald, 48, was arrested on Friday morning in Prentiss County.

McDonald was captured in a wooded area, near Highway 366 and County Road 5321, without incident.

Police had been searching for McDonald since last Friday morning when an eyewitness said he killed his ex-girlfriend, Coner Noel Kyle, 26.

McDonald is accused of shooting Kyle an apartment next to Adams Auto Sales, on 4th Street, where McDonald worked briefly as a repo man after he was released from prison.

Agencies assisting in McDonald’s capture include Baldwyn Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Tupelo Police, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office, MHP, and Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.