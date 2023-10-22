Man’s body is recovered in south Columbus near Lake Norris

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A body has been recovered in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Corporal Chris Ware of the Columbus Police Department received information from a Columbus Housing Authority Maintenance worker.

The worker said he went down to Lake Norris where Robert Hargrove had wrecked his car.

While looking around, he found a body under some overhanging trees partially on the land and in the water.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Coroner Carol Culpepper retrieved the body.

The body is presumed to be Robert Hargrove who came up missing on September 29th from a car accident.

The coroner will determine to send the body to Jackson for an autopsy and possible DNA confirmation.

