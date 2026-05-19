Rain chances continue to increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Get ready for rain and storms – we have several upcoming opportunities to see rain.

TUESDAY: We’ll stay dry for most of the day, before a few showers and storms develop across the area this evening. A few of these could be strong to severe, although most of the stronger activity will stay to our west. Currently, our western counties are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the main concern being gusty winds. Temperatures will be hot today, with highs in the low-90’s.

WEDNESDAY: More showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. One round is expected during the morning hours, then a few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be warm again, with high temperatures in the mid-80’s.

THURSDAY: You guessed it: rain chances remain for Thursday. Showers and storms are possible through the day Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-80’s once again.