Mantachie Head Coach Kevin White Steps Down

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mantachie girl’s head basketball coach Kevin White is stepping down from his position.

White joined the Mustangs as the girl’s head coach in April of 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at Nettleton High School.

- Advertisement -

White finished his three seasons at the mustangs helm, with a 40-43 overall record.

In the 2019-2020 season, White led Mantachie to a 17-11 overall record, and the team’s first postseason appearance since 2013. It also marked the highest win total for the Mustangs in 13 seasons.

No official replacement for White has been named.