MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI has learned Mantachie head football coach T.J. seago has resigned.

Seago spent five years as the head coach, leading the Mustangs to two postseason appearances in 2015 and 2016, and was the defensive coordinator for two seasons prior to taking the head coaching job.

Mantachie finished 2-8 in the 2019 season.