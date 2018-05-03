Massive wildfire in Arizona destroys dozens of homes and buildings

- Advertisement -

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A week-old wildfire burning in a north-central Arizona forest has destroyed 30 homes and 17 other buildings, according to officials. Fire management officials included the count of destroyed or heavily damaged buildings in a Thursday update that also says the so-called Tinder Fire is 12 percent contained.

Coconino County spokesman Mark Rudig has told the Arizona Daily Sun that most homes lost to the fire were second residences.

The fire in the Clints Well area about 50 miles south of Flagstaff has burned 19.2 square miles, or over 12,200 acres, since it was started on April 27 by an illegal, abandoned campfire.

CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV reports the campfire shouldn’t have been started because of fire restrictions, according to officials with the Coconino National Forest.

Cooler and damper weather aided firefighters this week, but elevated fire conditions are expected to return this weekend.

Officials are considering when they can lift evacuation notices for residences in the area.