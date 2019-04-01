McCowan Named First-Team All-American

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Teaira McCowan was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, bringing her career total to five All-American selections by various outlets. Jazzmun Holmes and Anriel Howard were honorable mention selections.
The Brenham, Texas, native was a third team selection last year, and her selection this year marks back-to-back seasons that a Bulldog has collected first team honors (Victoria Vivians – 2018).
McCowan averaged 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 66.2 percent from the field. Her percentage blew away the previous MSU single-season record of 60.9 percent set by Erica Simmons in the 1992-93 campaign.
She averaged 30.0 minutes per game while starting every contest. McCowan posted 31 double-doubles, breaking her own MSU single-season record, and finished her career with 70. She also holds MSU’s career record for games played (149) and is a part of the winningest class in school history (132).
The senior was also named an All-American by ESPNW this year and earned recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, AP and ESPNW last year as well.
Holmes led the nation in assist/turnover ratio this year (4.81) while dishing 202 assists, shattering State’s previous single-season record. She finished her career in second in Bulldog history with 476 assists.
Howard averaged 16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while collecting a dozen double-doubles and scoring in double figures 30 times. She closed her career as the No. 6 active rebounder in the nation with 1,303 career boards.
Associated Press All-America Teams
First Team
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Asia Durr, Louisville
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Second Team
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Kristine Anigwe, California
Alanna Smith, Stanford
Bridget Carleton, Iowa State
Third Team
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame
Lauren Cox, Baylor
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Jackie Young, Notre Dame
Honorable Mention
Bella Alarie, Princeton
Chastadie Barrs, Lamar
Kenisha Bell, Minnesota
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Kaila Charles, Maryland
Crystal Dangerfield, UConn
Cierra Dillard, Buffalo
Reyna Frost, Central Michigan
Ae’rianna Harris, Purdue
Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette
Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State
Kiara Leslie, N.C. State
Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse
Aari McDonald, Arizona
Beatrice Mompremier, Miami
Destiny Slocum, Oregon State