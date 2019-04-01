McCowan Named First-Team All-American

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Teaira McCowan was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, bringing her career total to five All-American selections by various outlets. Jazzmun Holmes and Anriel Howard were honorable mention selections.

The Brenham, Texas, native was a third team selection last year, and her selection this year marks back-to-back seasons that a Bulldog has collected first team honors (Victoria Vivians – 2018).

- Advertisement -

McCowan averaged 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 66.2 percent from the field. Her percentage blew away the previous MSU single-season record of 60.9 percent set by Erica Simmons in the 1992-93 campaign.

She averaged 30.0 minutes per game while starting every contest. McCowan posted 31 double-doubles, breaking her own MSU single-season record, and finished her career with 70. She also holds MSU’s career record for games played (149) and is a part of the winningest class in school history (132).

The senior was also named an All-American by ESPNW this year and earned recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, AP and ESPNW last year as well.

Holmes led the nation in assist/turnover ratio this year (4.81) while dishing 202 assists, shattering State’s previous single-season record. She finished her career in second in Bulldog history with 476 assists.

Howard averaged 16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while collecting a dozen double-doubles and scoring in double figures 30 times. She closed her career as the No. 6 active rebounder in the nation with 1,303 career boards.

Associated Press All-America Teams

First Team

Napheesa Collier, UConn

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Asia Durr, Louisville

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Second Team

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Kristine Anigwe, California

Alanna Smith, Stanford

Bridget Carleton, Iowa State

Third Team

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn

Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Jackie Young, Notre Dame

Honorable Mention

Bella Alarie, Princeton

Chastadie Barrs, Lamar

Kenisha Bell, Minnesota

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Kaila Charles, Maryland

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn

Cierra Dillard, Buffalo

Reyna Frost, Central Michigan

Ae’rianna Harris, Purdue

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette

Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State

Kiara Leslie, N.C. State

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Beatrice Mompremier, Miami

Destiny Slocum, Oregon State