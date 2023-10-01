MDE sees improvement in most recent absence data report

It showed 23.9% of Mississippi public school students were chronically absent in 2022-23, a decrease from 28% in 2021-22.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education released the most recent school and district chronic absence data report.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing around 18 days of the school year for any reason. This includes excused and unexcused absences and suspensions.

The lowest rate of 13% was in 2018-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be the major factor that led to higher 2021-22 state and national rates.

This month, MDE launched an attendance awareness campaign – Every School Day Counts – Attend to Achieve – to help fight chronic absenteeism in the state.

