MDE unveils plan for students to have computer and internet using CARES Act money

The Mississippi Department of Education wants every student in the state to have a computer device and internet to use it.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright told state lawmakers about the plan Wednesday.

MDE wants the state to use $250 million of CARE ACT money for equipment, licenses, and professional development.

The plan calls for an additional one hundred million for the next two years for maintenance and license renewals.

MDE is proposing to provide hotspots to homes that don’t have high-speed internet.

Some money would also provide training for teachers.

Districts have been allocated over $160 million in federal education funds through the CARES ACT to support student learning.