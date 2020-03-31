MDOC: People on supervision asked to report by phone due to COVID-19

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said individuals on probation, parole, house arrest or any other form of community supervision are to report by telephone starting April 1 through April 17.

Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR), and interstate compact.

These changes were made due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the state.

The phone call will serve as their report. Their normal report day can be disregarded for April.

Calls must be made between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. MDOC said no calls will be accepted on the weekends.

“You are not required to speak with your assigned agent when you call,” Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz said. “You must provide the person answering the phone your name, MDOC number, address, phone number, and other relevant information. You must call. If you don’t, you will be considered as non-reporting.”

Individuals also can email their agent or use technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime, to communicate.

Signs are posted on office doors with instructions regarding reporting.