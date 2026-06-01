MDWFP releases numbers for Memorial Day boating safety efforts

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Nearly 300 citations have already been written to boaters on Mississippi waterways.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks released its numbers Friday for its Memorial Day weekend boating safety efforts.

According to MDWFP, officers encountered 3,600 boaters statewide.

Out of that number, 296 citations were written. 23 were related to personal flotation devices, 17 were drug and alcohol related, 25 involved reckless operation of a vessel, and officers arrested three people for a BUI.

Across the board, citations were down from 2025.

As June 1st officially kicks off Meteorological summer, MDWFP reminds all boaters

Every vessel must carry one wearable USCG-approved life jacket for each person on board.

For the list of standards for a personal floating device, you can visit their website at mdwfp.com.

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