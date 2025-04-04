MEMA gives an update on previous storm damage

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received initial damage reports from the severe weather that hit the state on April 2 and April 3 and injured six Mississippians.

Right now, MEMA has received initial damage reports from seven counties.

This includes Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Desoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tippah counties.

Around 80 homes, three farms, and two businesses were damaged.

MEMA is still working with all counties impacted by the severe weather and is conducting damage assessments to meet the needs of those affected.

MEMA welcomes all volunteers who want to help.

For more information, visit msema.org.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.