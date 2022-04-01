MEMA releases second damage report after severe weather Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released the second damage report from Wednesday’s severe weather event.

At least 9 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service and six injuries have been reported.

In our viewing area, Attala county 10 homes and 10 farms were damaged.

Thirty-two counties have reported some sort of damage in their area.

MEMA encourages residents who have sustained damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of your damage and report damage to MEMA through their online portal.