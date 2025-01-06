MEMA reports damage after the state’s previous storm series

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The first week of 2025 began much like the last week of 2024, with a severe weather damage report.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage caused by a series of storms that blew through the state Sunday, January 5.

There are reports of homes damaged and trees down. Utility poles and powerlines were also damaged.

Damage has been reported in 11 counties, including Monroe, Noxubee, and Winston in our viewing area.

One injury was reported in Rankin County.

Across the state line, Pickens County, Alabama also suffered damage.

