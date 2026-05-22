Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This weekend isn’t the most ideal for outdoor Memorial Day plans with scattered and widespread rain chances.

TODAY – To start off the weekend, widespread rain begins today. Additionally, a 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms is possible for East Mississippi. Some of these severe storms have the chance to produce brief spin up tornadoes and damaging winds. This threat will persist into the afternoon, but will dry up overnight.

THIS WEEKEND – Saturday won’t start off with rain, but by that afternoon showers are expected. Mostly cloudy conditions will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80’s, a little warmer than today. Sunday poses the next chance for widespread rain. Showers and storms would begin around early lunch time and will continue through the afternoon and evening.

MEMORIAL DAY – Unfortunately, Memorial Day does not look to be the dry and sunny day perfect for outdoor activities. As of right now, light showers will begin in the morning before storms develop that afternoon. By the evening, most of the rain should start to die down and clear up. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s to upper 70’s.