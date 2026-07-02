Meteorologist Ashleigh Bryant stops by the library for reading fun

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was Ashleigh Bryant’s turn to do the hokey-pokey this week.

Ashleigh stopped by the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library for Mother Goose’s Summer Reading Program.

They found out that sunshine and rain aren’t the only things in the forecast, but in some stories there are meatballs.

The green dinosaur won the stuffed animal race two weeks in a row.

Next week, Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones and First Lady Stephanie Jones will be the library’s celebrity readers.

Then, Allie Martin wraps up the program with the Little Readers Parade on July 16th.

The SRP is on Thursday beginning at 10 am.

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