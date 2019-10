WATCH: Highlights from Mississippi State for the MHSAA volleyball semifinals, featuring four local teams trying to punch their ticket to a title match.

SCORES:

Class 1

Our Lady Academy 3, Belmont 0 (25-10, 25-2, 25-15)

Class 4A

Vancleave 3, Caledonia (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)

New Albany 3, Bay 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-21)

4A Title: Vancleave vs. New Albany – 1 PM Saturday at Mississippi State.

Class 5A

Long Beach 3, New Hope 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)