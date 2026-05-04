Mid-week storm threat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds will be moving back in overnight and throughout our Tuesday. Rain chances return, so get the gear ready!

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm conditions overall. A few clouds will be moving in from the NW. Temperatures tonight will be comfortable, in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and breezy. Wind gusts could reach up to 25MPH. Afternoon highs will stick to the lower 80s. There will be an isolated chance for rain, most will stay dry. Overnight lows will be more mild, in the middle 60s, as moisture increases overnight and into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the morning is expected to stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Showers and storms will kick up in the late afternoon and continue through the evening. Some have the chance to be strong to severe. The SPC has already placed us in a Level 2 out of 5 risk, with all modes being possible. Stick with us for more updates.