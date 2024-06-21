Midas of Oxford saves kitten trapped in car
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A stray kitten has found a new home.
A customer brought a car into service at Midas of Oxford after hearing the kitten trapped in the vehicle overnight.
Store manager Kyle Freeman saved the kitten from a wheel well of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.
It was all free of charge and the staff named the kitten Midas.
Midas has found a new home in Tupelo and she’s settling in with her new family.
This is not the first animal rescue that the staff has removed.