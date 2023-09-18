Mild days, pleasant nights ahead this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather looks to be on cruise control for most of the week!

MONDAY: Beautiful weather is in store – expect full sun with highs in the low to mid 80s after starting in the 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Our coolest night in months! Low should drop into the mid/upper 50s area-wide under a clear sky.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures moderate slightly thanks to south/southeasterly winds prevailing, though moisture should remain limited. This means rain chances should remain out of the picture as highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. A front by Sunday could bring us a few showers.

TROPICS: Nigel is forecast to become a hurricane over the central Atlantic. Two other areas to watch – one off the east coast of Florida and then a strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa.