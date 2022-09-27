Miss. State Dept. of Health announces monkeypox vaccine locations

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You can now make your own appointment to get your series of monkeypox vaccinations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced today those eligible can make their own appointments at any of the nine designated county health departments in the state.

In our immediate area, Lee and Lowndes County health departments are administering the vaccine and taking appointments.

So far there have been 79 reported cases of monkeypox in the Magnolia state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter