Mississippi celebrates 207th birthday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – December 10 is a birthday of sorts for the State of Mississippi.

In 1817, 207 years ago, Mississippi became the 20th state to join the United States.

For all of you History buffs, James Monroe was President.

At the time Mississippi only had 14 counties, and Natchez was the state capital.

The territorial Governor, David Holmes would be elected the state’s first governor.

The original Mississippi Territory was made up of what is now most of Mississippi and Alabama, and there were many discussions as to whether it would come in as one state or two.

Ultimately, it was decide to carve out two states, and Alabama would join the Union two years later.

By the way, Columbus was and is the home of the state’s first public school, Franklin Academy.

