Mississippi Department of Health reminds MS to protect themselves from the heat

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reminding the great Magnolia State to protect themselves from the heat and to check on vulnerable loved ones.

Summer time is in full swing, and parts of the state are expected to see a heat index in the triple digits this weekend, and MDHS encourages Mississippians to take precautions to avoid heat stroke.

Remember, drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and try to avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.

Always check the back seat of your vehicle. According to MDHS, a child left in a hot car can die of a stroke within 15 minutes.

Also, check on seniors and vulnerable adults.

During a heat stroke, the body’s temperature rises quickly, its sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.

Signs of a heat stroke include: Red, hot, and dry skin, rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

If a heat stroke is to happen, move the victim out of the sun or heat and immediately call for medical assistance.

For more information, visit msdh.ms.gov.

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