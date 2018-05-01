Mississippi Highway Patrol makes a long distance trek for a fallen brother

DALLAS (WCBI) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol travel to Dallas, Texas to support their fellow brothers and sisters.
Hundreds of units from all over attended the funeral of Officer Rogelio Santander.
Our Dallas CBS affiliate reports Santander was killed a week ago today during a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot store in North Dallas.
Santander was 27 years old.
Another officer and a store loss prevention officer were also injured.
The shooting suspect remains in jail.
MHP expressed a heartfelt message on their twitter Tuesday.
@DallasPD @TxDPS MHP and Texas DPS are here in Dallas supporting Dallas Police Dept to the fallen officer.💙💙 pic.twitter.com/y29AIcHu0m
— MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 1, 2018