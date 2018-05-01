Mississippi Highway Patrol makes a long distance trek for a fallen brother

DALLAS (WCBI) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol travel to Dallas, Texas to support their fellow brothers and sisters.

Hundreds of units from all over attended the funeral of Officer Rogelio Santander.

- Advertisement -

Our Dallas CBS affiliate reports Santander was killed a week ago today during a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot store in North Dallas.

Santander was 27 years old.

Another officer and a store loss prevention officer were also injured.

The shooting suspect remains in jail.

MHP expressed a heartfelt message on their twitter Tuesday.