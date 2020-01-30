Mississippi man accused of faking own death arrested in Oklahoma

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (WCBI) – A Mississippi man on the U-S Marshal’s most wanted list is back in custody after being arrested in Oklahoma.

Pushmataha County, Oklahoma Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said Jacob Blair Scott, 43, was working at a hardware store in the town of Antlers under an alias.

Investigators said Scott was accused of faking his own suicide in an attempt to avoid jail time for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

In July 2018, Scott was out on bond, but failed to show up for a court hearing when investigators found his abandoned small boat off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama.

His body was never found and investigators said he withdrew $45,000 before his disappearance.

Sheriff Hedgecock said a tip the sheriff’s office is what led to Scott’s arrest.

Scott was arrested Wednesday night.