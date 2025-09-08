Mississippi Players Celebrate Big Wins as Historic Powerball Jackpot is Hit

Powerball

JACKSON, MISS. (Press Release) – Sources from a Mississippi Lottery Press Release say that Mississippi had its share of the spotlight in the Saturday, Sept. 6 historic Powerball drawing, with five tickets winning big prizes, including two worth $100,000 each.

The second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time, $1.787 billion, was finally hit, with winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas. But here in Mississippi, players celebrated their own victories, with five tickets matching four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000 each. Two of those players added the $1 Power Play option, instantly doubling their prize to $100,000.

Mississippi’s Powerball Winners from Saturday, Sept. 6 Drawing:

> $100,000 Winner – Double Quick #209 in Brandon

> $100,000 Winner – Brando’s Tobacco Store in Byram

> $50,000 Winner – Walmart Superstore #699 in Oxford

> $50,000 Winner – Midway Food Mart in Moss Point

> $50,000 Winner – Circle K #2707956 in Ocean Springs

While Powerball resets to $20 million with a cash value of $9.2 million, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, with Tuesday’s drawing estimated at $358 million with an estimated cash value of $164.5 million, potentially setting the stage for another historic run.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.65 million with a cash value of $1.21 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $160,000.

