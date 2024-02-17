Mississippi State baseball tops Air Force 8-4 in season opener

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s 2024 slate is off to a good start as the Bulldogs topped Air Force 8-4 in the season opener.

Through the seventh inning, there were four lead changes but MSU’s offense erupted from the bottom of the fifth and on. The Bulldogs scored six unanswered runs which were highlighted by Dakota Johnson and Bryce Chance’s home runs.

MSU starter Nate Dohm allowed one earned run in four innings of work and Cam Schuelke’s strong performance out of the bullpen to end the game clinched it for Mississippi State. He didn’t allow a single baserunner in two innings and only needed to throw 16 pitches to retire the Falcons.

Memphis transfer third baseman Logan Kohler had to leave the game in the fourth after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury. It occurred as he tried to tag out Air Force catcher Walker Zapp.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 to start the season and will look to take the series Saturday at 4 p.m. Purdue transfer Kahl Stephen will get the start.